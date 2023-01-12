Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 599,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.6% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 662,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 278,719 shares during the period.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.20). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. The firm had revenue of $565.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

