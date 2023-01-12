Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.20 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,186. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.