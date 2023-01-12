Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $302.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

