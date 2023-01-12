Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.25 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.