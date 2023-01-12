Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.27 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

REGN stock opened at $709.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,252 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

