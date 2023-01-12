Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -446.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

