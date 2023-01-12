Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,893 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.45% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

ALDX stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

