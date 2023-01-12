Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 176.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 343.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Insider Activity

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.