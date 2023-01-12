Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4,494.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

