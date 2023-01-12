Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BYD opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

