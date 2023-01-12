Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.69 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $104.70.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

