Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $5,340,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 155,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FIS opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

