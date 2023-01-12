Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,474,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 16.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 161,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.13 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.