Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,109 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after buying an additional 233,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $168.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $232.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

