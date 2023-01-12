Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,316 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 142.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

