Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 530 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO Increases Dividend

Shares of HEI stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,541.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,291.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 4,343 shares worth $523,019. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

