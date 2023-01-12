Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.5 %

BERY opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.14.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.