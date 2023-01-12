Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

