Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $3,536,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 448,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 199,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 69,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

