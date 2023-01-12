Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,137 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

