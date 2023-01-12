Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $5,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.85. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

