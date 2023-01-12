Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,233 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.