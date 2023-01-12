Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,670 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MMC opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.92 and a 200 day moving average of $162.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

