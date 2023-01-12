Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,140 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.