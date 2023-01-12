Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,099 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 265.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of SUI opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $200.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

