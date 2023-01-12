Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,262 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 621,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

MCHP stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

