Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,959 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.33. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

