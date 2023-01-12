Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.47 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.79.

NYSE:AMG opened at $170.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $172.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

