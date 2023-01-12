Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.36.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $364.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $404.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

