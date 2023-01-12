e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 523,654 shares.The stock last traded at $53.12 and had previously closed at $55.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,342,916 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

