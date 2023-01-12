Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.