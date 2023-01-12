EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Price Target to $12.50

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 262.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Shares of LGVN opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Longeveron has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,408.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Insider Activity at Longeveron

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,263 shares in the company, valued at $29,221,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Longeveron by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron during the second quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Longeveron during the second quarter worth $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Longeveron during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longeveron during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

