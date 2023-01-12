Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 47.4% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 182.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

