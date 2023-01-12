Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

JPM opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.