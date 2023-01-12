Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 66,179 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,184,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,412,597.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05.

On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,043,177.94.

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VIR opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

