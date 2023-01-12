Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 66,179 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,184,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,412,597.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.
- On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05.
- On Monday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,043,177.94.
- On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $469,753.44.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ VIR opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
