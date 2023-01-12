Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 273.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Entergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.06. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.