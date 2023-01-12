Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,284,000 after purchasing an additional 342,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

