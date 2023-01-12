Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after buying an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 4.5 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

