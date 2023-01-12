Eric M. Sprink Sells 3,000 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $133,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $584.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 718,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

