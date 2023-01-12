Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,833,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 428,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.70.

ESS stock opened at $222.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

