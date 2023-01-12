Eukles Asset Management Buys 290 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 151.6% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 98.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

