Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,275 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 9.4% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.