Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT Raised to €27.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FURCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.56) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.