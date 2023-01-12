Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIS. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.