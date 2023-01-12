Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

