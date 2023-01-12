Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

