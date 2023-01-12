Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Filo Mining Stock Down 12.4 %

OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

