Financial Analysis: Standard Lithium (SLI) and Its Rivals

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -20.20 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.25

Standard Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -24.32% 17.74% 5.40%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Standard Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 114 852 1430 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 39.12%. Given Standard Lithium’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Lithium rivals beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

