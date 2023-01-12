Financial Analysis: Sweetgreen (SG) versus The Competition

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sweetgreen to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.04% -13.65% 2.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 500 4098 5355 235 2.52

This is a summary of current ratings for Sweetgreen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus target price of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.20%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s peers have a beta of -5.49, meaning that their average share price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.85 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million 2.89

Sweetgreen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sweetgreen peers beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.