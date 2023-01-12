First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
First Hawaiian Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of FHB opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after buying an additional 917,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,938,000 after buying an additional 885,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 560,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
